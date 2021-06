The Dickinson High softball team are the 2021 Class A state softball champions!

The Midgets defeated Bismarck 10-0 in five innings on Saturday to win their first state title in program history.

The Midgets finish their season with a 30-3 overall record.

Century defeated Valley City 2-1 in the third place game, and Jamestown fell to West Fargo in the fifth place game 10-9.