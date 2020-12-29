Dickinson State community rallies around wrestling program after tragic car accident

Dickinson State wrestlers are back in the practice gym for the first time in 11 days. It was then that they left for the holidays, not knowing what would happen next.

“We’re very very fortunate that Michael is around,” head coach Justin Schlecht said. “You know, he had his seat belt on. That probably saved his life.”

Michael Streeter, a Blue Hawks freshman from South Dakota, was on the way home for the break when he was involved in a single-car accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury.

A truck driver who witnessed the accident immediately sprang into action. Within minutes Michael was airlifted to the hospital, and it didn’t take much longer for Blue Hawks nation to respond.

“I’ve had several times his mom and dad have called me and like, ‘We don’t know who some of these people are coach. We just got three cards, three letters, care packages, T-shirts, financial support. Some of these people we don’t even know, and we don’t know how Michael knew them. We know Michael didn’t know them,'” Schlecht said. “That’s just awesome. That’s the wrestling community.”

In less than two weeks DSU’s wrestling program has raised nearly $10,000 to help the Streeter family.

“It’s really cool, and it shows how strong Blue Hawks are, and just sports communities can be like the wrestling community can come together and do what we have to do for someone when they need to,” senior Payson Dirk said.

The support has sparked slogans like ‘Streeter Strong’ and ‘Fly Together.’

“I started thinking about it and I was like, you know that is what’s happening,” Schlecht said. “We’re all, you know to have a pun in place with the Blue Hawks, we’re all kind of flying together on this, and we’re here to be right next to him and help him out and support him.”

Schlecht has visited with Michael since the incident and says he is responding to verbal commands. No one knows how long the road to recovery is, but the Blue Hawks nation will be there no matter what.

“That’s what we keep talking about is we’re going to keep moving forward, going to keep progressing, and no matter what if he takes three steps back we’re going to be right there to help him push for four or five forward the next day,” Schlecht said.

If you would like to help support the Streeter family you can contact Dickinson State head coach Justin Schlecht at justin.schlecht@dickinsonstate.edu.