Dickinson State football prepared for playoffs in first game since November

Dickinson State’s football team is playoff bound once again, but this time in the spring.

The Blue Hawks completed a 9-0 season in the fall, but the NCAA moved the playoffs to April. The Blue Hawks will return to the field this Saturday for the first time since November, but with 21 postseason appearances as a program head coach Pete Stanton says his experienced team is ready for the challenge.

“They understand what it takes and they understand that you really have to be at your best,” Stanton said. “You can’t just go into a game, you have to not only be prepared but you can’t really make many mistakes, and those mistakes get magnified if you don’t do it right.”

The Blue Hawks will face a familiar opponent as they travel to Northwestern Iowa. The Blue Hawks and Raiders have played in four of the last five seasons.