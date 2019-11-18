Dickinson State Football reflects on Pete Stanton’s 50th win ahead of playoffs

Dickinson State Football once again won a conference championship for the 5th year in a row, along with a milestone for their head coach.

It was head coach Pete Stanton’s 50th career win at Dickinson State. Stanton has won a conference title with the Bluehawks since taking the helm, and credits all the great players that have suited up for the silver and blue.

“To come in in 2015, we’re able to win a conference championship and then be able to win 5 in a row,” says head coach Pete Stanton. “I know it’s a team thing, just great players and a great coaching staff to be a part of and that makes it a lot of fun.”

“Yeah, couldn’t be more happy for him,” quarterback Hayden Gibson says. “He’s a good coach, even better guy and couldn’t be more happy for him.”

Dickinson State opens the postseason on the road against Morningside College next Saturday.

