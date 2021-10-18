Dickinson State football riding hot streak behind a strong defense

Dickinson State’s football team hasn’t started a season 0-2 since 2014. This year the Blue Hawks found themselves in that exact spot, but things are turning around.

“We scheduled those games so we could learn from that and find out more about ourselves,” Dickinson State head coach Pete Stanton said.

The Blue Hawks have won four straight and now sit at 4-2 on the season.

“I think the biggest difference is just letting those games go, letting them stay behind us,” defensive back Dawson McGlothlin said. “Right now it’s in the past and I think the team has done a great job of learning from it.”

One of the biggest differences in that four game stretch has been a defense that’s giving up less than 12 points per game, and it all starts up front.

“We’re having a lot of guys play, and I think those guys are really responding,” Stanton said. “We’re able to keep guys fresh on the defensive front. We’re running about six or seven guys in and out of there and they’re all doing a really good job.”

The men up front are creating pressure, and in turn, the defense is creating turnovers with 11 interceptions and six forced fumbles on the season.

“The sideline feels different,” McGlothlin said. “You can just feel the energy. You know, you step foot on the field, you feel the energy, and you get back on the sideline and you know the offense is going to come in and score. It’s just a whole momentum swing.”

Momentum is on the Blue Hawks side right now. The biggest challenge will be keeping it against a ranked Valley City State team this week.

“We just have to keep doing our thing and keep being consistent with what we’re doing,” Stanton said. “I think our guys are growing and they’re understanding where we’re at in the season, and you know we just talk every week — we’ve got to be 1-0, and we’re going to try to be 1-0 this week.”

The Blue Hawks travel to Valley City on Saturday to face the No. 12 Vikings.