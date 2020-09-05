Dickinson State prepared for a unique season while chasing history

College football is starting to kick off around the country, but not the way it usually would. Dickinson State University is one of the few teams nationwide getting to play a season, and they are doing everything they can to make sure the season starts and finishes while they chase history.

“We’re just saying hour by hour, day by day,” head coach Pete Stanton said. “I think every hour that we’re out here is a great opportunity to be out here.”

The Blue Hawks know any hour could be the last for their season, and they don’t take that lightly.

“It’s hard to take something for granted when you’re the only one that’s allowed to do it, so I think we’re all super grateful to be here,” senior wide receiver Tyger Frye said. “I think the coaches, the staff are doing an amazing job of keeping us safe.”

The Blue Hawks are taking extra steps to keep players safe including testing for COVID-19, as well as daily temperature checks. Players are also required to wear masks indoors, and each day they log their health status on an app.

“We have to do things smart off the field and on the field if we’re going to be able to keep this thing going all the way through,” Stanton said.

The Blue Hawks want to see the season through more than anyone as they chase their sixth straight North Start Athletic Association conference title.

“That’s the message every day is one day at a time we’re going to be hungry for this year,” Stanton said. “Last year was last year, and you can tell your kids about it some day, but right now we’re going to get better for this year.”

This year will look much different, especially for an offense who averaged over 35 points per game last season. The Blue Hawks look to replace a four year starter at quarterback in Hayden Gibson, but the offense does return four starting lineman. They also return one of the best receivers in the conference in Tyger Frye.

“Our motto here is next man up,” Frye said. “I think we’ve done a great job. That’s why we’re always there in the playoffs every year, because it’s always next man up for us.”

The Blue Hawks will rely on that depth to make a playoff push once again.

“That’s the standard at this point,” senior linebacker, and Mandan alumnus, Nick Miller said. “When you come into a program like Dickinson State and see what they’ve done the last few years, there’s no exception other than making the playoffs and winning the conference at this point.”

The Blue Hawks open their season on September 11 on the road against Dakota State University.