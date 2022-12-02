DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Dickinson State University announced today that the school will be adding a Women’s Wrestling team starting in the 2023 season.

According to Dickinson State, the program would become the 15th varsity sport for the Blue Hawks and would make them the second North Star school to add the sport, along with Waldorf University.

“We are thrilled to bring women’s wrestling to Dickinson State University,” stated DSU athletic director Pete Stanton. “Our goal is to begin recruiting high school and collegiate athletes for the 2023-24 school year. With high school wrestling growing as a sport, both nationally and in our regional recruiting area, we will be able to offer this opportunity to many deserving student-athletes.”

A national search for a coach is set to begin immediately, and for those interested in becoming a part of the Blue Hawk women’s wrestling program, you can learn more here.