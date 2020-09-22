Dickinson Volunteers focusing on fundamentals this summer

The Dickinson Volunteers are building their program in hopes of a Class A state tournament run.

In their second year under head coach Tyler Frenzel the Volunteers are learning what it takes to play baseball at a high level. Frenzel says getting the younger guys to focus on fundamentals now will help them in the long run. And it will help Dickinson’s program find success at the next level.

“Just like any successful program it’s got to start from the ground up, and you’ve got to get these kids buying in to what you want to do, and getting them on the right track right away so they don’t have to learn that stuff when they’re 16-17 years old,” head coach Tyler Frenzel said.

The Volunteers host the Mandan A’s tonight in a double header.

