Disciplinary action has been taken against fans of Jamestown High School after reported discriminatory behavior was displayed towards visiting basketball players.

The reported incident took place during a Tuesday night game between the Jamestown Blue Jays and the Bismarck Demons.

The level of discipline has not been disclosed, but steps taken followed Jamestown Public Schools’ anti-harassment and discrimination policy according to a statement by Bismarck Public Schools.

“Coaches, staff, administration, and their indigenous Education director, along with Cultural Coordinators are supporting students and their families as they process this difficult experience,” said BPS in the statement.