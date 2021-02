The District Nine Tournament came to its conclusion on Monday Night, ending with the top two seeds battling it out once again.

Shiloh Christian took advantage of a great start, using transition defense to get early steals, leading to their 52-25 win, and district championship.

In the regional qualifiers, Flasher was able to survive over New Salem-Almont, 43-37, while Standing Rock shot well from three, defeating Solen 79-49.