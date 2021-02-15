District Six Basketball: Linton-HMB wins district title over Kidder County, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan and Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter advance to regionals

Monday night the Linton-HMB Lions and Kidder County Wolves met on the basketball court for the second consecutive year to determine who would be the district six champions.

The first quarter showed lots of defense as the first basket wasn’t scored until four minutes into the game. After that, it was all Lions as Linton-HMB won it 49-32.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan also got a win on Monday night over Strasburg-Zeeland. The 59-36 win qualifies the Thunder for the region three tournament.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter was the final team to punch their ticket to the region tournament. The Imperials bounced back from a 1-20 season last year to win the district qualifier on Monday 55-31.

