The swim and diving season is in full swing across the state. The Minot Majette’s have started their diving season off with a bang.

Head Coach Barb McPeak said she is fortunate enough to have very talented divers this season. She added while many schools don’t have a diving team she is blessed with eight divers.

“They’ve been scoring very well at the meets we’ve had so far. Out invites are up in the one, two, three, four area which is where you want to be,” McPeak said.