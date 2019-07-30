DJGA: Flam, Tschetter card wire-to-wire victories

Alex Flam and Becca Tschetter won the top divisions at the Applebee’s Cup Tour Championship on July 30.

In the boys’ 16-18-year-old division, Century’s Alex Flam used his Day 1 six-shot lead to his advantage. Flam carded an 82 and was able to hang on for a three-shot win.

Here’s a look at the complete leaderboard from this division:

Courtesy: DJGA.com

In the girls’ 16-18-year-old division, Minot’s Becca Tschetter picked up another tour victory. Tschetter turned in a day-two, 77 to win by 13 shots.

Here’s a look at the complete leaderboard from this division:

Courtesy: DJGA.com

Here’s a look at the boys’ 13-15-year-old division leaderboard:

Courtesy: DJGA.com

Here’s a look at the girls’ 13-15-year-old division leaderboard:

Courtesy: DJGA.com

The Applebee’s Tour Cup Championship was the final event of the summer season.