DJGA: Hohbein wins on tiebreaker, Tschetter wins by two strokes

The final round of play at the Dakota Junior Golf Association Sam Bakken Invite ended in plenty of excitement on Jul. 11 at Tom O’Leary Golf Course.

In the boys’ 16-18-year-old division, Cole Herbel, Trey Hohbein and Logan Schoepp finished with a two-day total of 152. Hohbein won on a USGA tiebreaker which involved taking the low score for the final nine holes of play.

On the girls’ side, Becca Tschetter won by two strokes over Leah Herbel. Tschetter shot a 158. Tschetter was tied for the lead after Day 1 with an 80.