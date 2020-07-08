DJGA: Logan Schoepp improving on the short game toward possible Applebee’s Cup title

As the DJGA continues it’s summer tour, players are making their mark, even after a lost spring season.

Century’s Logan Schoepp is one of the players who is playing well so far in the Applebee’s Cup, finishing first or tied for first in five events. Schoepp says one of his main focuses during the spring and summer has been improving his chipping and putting.

“It’s just been flowing pretty well,” Schoepp said. “I’ve had a few bad days, but I’ve been trying to keep it going on the same streak and continuing to practice, and get it so I can consistently do what I’m doing in a few of those tournaments.”

Schoepp says his goal is to keep improving and lead his team to the number one spot in the west next spring.