Friday marked the semifinals for the Class B baseball and softball state tournaments. Three local teams hoping to stay in the winner’s bracket to fight for the title on Saturday.

In baseball, the Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers lost to Thompson and will now compete for third place on Saturday.

In softball, both Beulah and Renville County fell in their semifinal games to fall into the third-place game Saturday.

Baseball Scores:

#2 Thompson Tommies (25), Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers (3) (Semifinals)

#3 Central Cass Squirrels (9), North Star Bearcats (5) (Consolation Semifinals)

#5 Beulah Miners (4), Surrey Mustangs (5) (Consolation Semifinals)

#1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Lobos (3), #4 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals (0) (Semifianls)

Softball Scores:

Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggies (10), Thompson Tommies (8) (Consolation Semifinals)

#4 May-Port-C-G Patriots (13), Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Lakers (4) (Consolation Semifinals)

#2 Kindred-Richland Vikings (6), #3 Beulah Miners (3) (Semifinals)

#1 Central Cass Squirrels (3), #5 Renville County Mavericks (2) (Semifinals)