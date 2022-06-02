Two more seasons will come to an end this weekend as the Class B baseball and softball tournaments kicked off Thursday in Fargo.

In baseball, Des Lacs-Burlington pulled off the win against the #2 Central Cass Squirrels. The Surrey Mustangs fell in five innings to the LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Lobos.

Baseball Scores:

#2 Thompson Tommies (13), North Star Bearcats (3)

#3 Central Cass Squirrels (0), Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers (2)

#1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Lobos (11), Surrey Mustangs (1)

#4 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals (4), #5 Beulah Miners (1)

On the softball diamond, Velva-Drake/Anamoose and Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark fell in their first-round games. Beulah and Renville County each pulled off the first-round win.

Softball Scores:

#2 Kindred-Richland Vikings (17), Velva-Drake/Anamoose (7)

#3 Beulah Miners (9), Thompson Tommies (6)

#1 Central Cass Squirrels (20), Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Lakers (3)

#4 May-Port-C-G Patriots (3), #5 Renville County Mavericks (4)