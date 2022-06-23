Mackenzie Rist puts pen to paper to play at Valley City State University. Rist played several positions for the Lakers during her career including center field and starting pitcher.

She said after the run they had this season, she couldn’t give up on playing softball at the next level. She added that she’s grateful for the opportunity to play in her home state with family and friends close by.

Rist said she plans on majoring in health sciences and hopes to work in dentistry.

Check out her full interview below: