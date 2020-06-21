Drivers ready for the green flag at Nodak Speedway

In Minot, Nodak Speedway’s summer season is underway.

Driver Andrew Bertsch has been driving for six years at the Nodak Speedway. Last season he finished runner up for the championship, and two years prior he won. Bertsch has his sights set on winning another title at the track this season.

“It feels pretty good, some stuff is still a little off but it feels pretty good to be back racing again…,” Bertsch said. “I’m hoping to be pretty competitive but we got to take it night by night and see how we do. We just have to have everything perfect and have the right opportunities.”

Drivers will be full throttle again tomorrow night at Nodak. The green flag drops at 7 PM.