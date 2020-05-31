Drivers ready to go racing at Dacotah Speedway

Dacotah Speedway is getting ready to wave the green flag on its season. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the track.

Today’s test and tune was an opportunity for drivers to get their cars ready. After the season opener being delayed over a month, drivers like Shawn Strand say the long wait has brought even more excitement for this season.

“I think a lot of people are just ready,” driver Shawn Strand said. “Ready to be done with everything that’s going on and start some sporting things. Not only the racers, but the fans and other people that are just ready to be out and about, and not cooped up in the house any more.”

Racing gets under way Friday night at 7PM.