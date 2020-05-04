Dufner signs with Tetons

Glenburn senior Matt Dufner will be taking his basketball talents west next season after signing with the Williston State Tetons. Dufner is coming off of a solid senior season where he averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and was named the district 12 athlete of the year. “I’m really excited especially with all of this stuff going on and no sports and I’m just ready to get to work and playing with them” said the all region player.

Dufner got some added incentive with a lot of players signing at Bismarck State which helped motivate his signing with the Tetons. “I saw a lot of people signing at BSC and I just wanted to compete against them.”

Dufner wants to bring his hard work and shooting ability to the Teton program. “It seems like a nice place to play and it looks like a good program and I’m just ready to go out there and play” said Dufner adding “If I get the opportunity to transfer and play 2 more years somewhere else, I’d certainly go for that.”