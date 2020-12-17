Early Signing Day makes it official for local athletes playing at the next level

It’s a big day in the world of football, as early signing day made it official for some local star athletes with plans to play at the next level.

Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer officially signs on to play at NDSU next season. He will play on the interior defensive line, Duttenhefer a big-time factor for the Braves semifinal run in the postseason.

“It’s been a long time coming,” says Duttenhefer. “I’m super excited. It’s been a great time. Had a big win in basketball last night doing this. So it’s been a great couple of days and I couldn’t be happier. Hopefully, I can bring my toughness. It’s kind of tough to bring toughness to a school with a big tradition of toughness that NDSU has but I think that’s kind of my motto. I’m going to be physical, I’m going to be tough.”

At Bismarck High, Jack Steckler signs on to play for the Bison, a multi sport athlete that found a way to impact the game from the wide receiver position. Steckler was second on the team with over 500 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns, and will look to bulk up and play at the tight end position.

“It feels amazing,” says Steckler. “It’s been a dream of mine growing up in North Dakota. You’ve always wanted to play at North Dakota State, so I’m just glad to get it over with. If I can just bring that hard work, and determination, and work my spots. Work with the guys, they got a great group of guys there and I’m just excited to get to work with them.”

At Legacy, Nick Kupfer signs on to play at UND, making his decision official. A big time presence at the wide out position for the Sabers last year, leading the WDA with over 650 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on the year.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been younger,” says Kupfer. “I didn’t even know if I’d keep playing football, but I really started to like it as time went on and it feels good to finally sign. I want to thank all my coaches, and former players, and teammates right now. I couldn’t do it without them. They pushed me along the way.”

And over at Century, three players put pen to paper, Andrew Leingang to Kansas State officially, Noah Schaffner to UND, and Camden Schwarzk to Valley City State.