Earnest Bell Elite Academy misses competing

The Earnest Bell Elite Academy has closed their doors due to COVID-19 just like so many other businesses… We found out how the closure has impacted athletes and coaches.

“I miss my kids because we compete in here, says Owner Earnest Bell. “

Earnest Bell is used to training basketball players throughout Minot but due to Covid-19, It came to a screeching halt.

“These kids are in here battling and they figure out how to use those moves during game situations which carries over to a real games so I miss the battling parts of the academy the most,” explains Bell.

“Its hard because i’m always playing basketball or some sort of sport so I am used to being around other people. so its hard being away from that,” adds Glenburn Sophomore Lorelei McIver.

“Its kind of sad because I miss Earnest and stuff and he is such a motivator,” tells Des Lacs Burlington 8th grader Ty Hughes.

“I do miss my friends and being able to play,” says Jim Hill 6th grader Alliyah Carlson-Bell.

Bell says its hard to post videos online because he is hands on teacher.

Earnest Bell “I have to be there to show them if they do it wrong or do it right, its foot work and things like that,” explains Bell.

A few of the students add they are trying to work on their skills and stay in shape during this waiting period.

“I just ran with my dog, just trying to eat healthy and run with my sister. and then playing basketball at my school,” smiles Hughes.

“Well I am always outside just like working and i never stopped playing so everything that I can do I just do it,” exclaims McIver

“We’re gonna come back, and play AAU this summer hopefully and we don’t want to go down there out of shape. the skill stuff will come but you have to be in physical fit shape,” tells Bell

Bell says he cant wait to get back to work with his players.