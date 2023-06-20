12 local high school volleyball teams will each benefit from a major donation made by Empire Volleyball Club.

Representatives from area teams accepted a check for $20,000 on Tuesday at Minot High.

Empire Volleyball Club is year-old travel program that’s given 160 volleyball players a chance to compete in 10 tournaments in and out of state, and this donation is in an effort to support the growth of the sport in our state.

Nobody in the community ever really gives back to volleyball. We’re a nonprofit so we figured we’d do something valuable with this and why not give it back to the kids who support empire? Let’s give it back to the high schools,” Empire Volleyball Co-Director Sara Dufner said.

“The support that they’re giving back to the schools is huge. We can all, no matter what size of school we are, we all use the funds for different things and it’s really important to keep the programs going and keeping our equipment upgraded and anything other needs we may have,” Minot Volleyball Head Coach Jesse Goertzen said.