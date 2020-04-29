eSports: BSC Overwatch team falls in the National Championship

Tuesday night, the stage was set between Bismarck State and Centralia for the NJCAAE Overwatch National Championship.

The Mystics fell behind early and couldn’t get back into the match, falling 3-0 to the Trailblazers. However, head coach Casey Mischel is proud of what his team has accomplished in their first season.

“I just had to remind them that it was great to see how close they got as a team,” says head coach Casey Mischel. “How well they played together. The different things they learned, and how much they grew as players, and people, as you go through kind of building that team work.”