eSports: BSC Overwatch team falls in the National Championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday night, the stage was set between Bismarck State and Centralia for the NJCAAE Overwatch National Championship.

The Mystics fell behind early and couldn’t get back into the match, falling 3-0 to the Trailblazers. However, head coach Casey Mischel is proud of what his team has accomplished in their first season.

“I just had to remind them that it was great to see how close they got as a team,” says head coach Casey Mischel. “How well they played together. The different things they learned, and how much they grew as players, and people, as you go through kind of building that team work.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

BSC eSports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC eSports"

Calving Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calving Season"

Minot Hometown Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hometown Heroes"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Mixed Feelings on Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mixed Feelings on Reopening"

Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Adopt a Senior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopt a Senior"

Salon Opening Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salon Opening Plans"

Shelter for Tornadoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter for Tornadoes"

Special Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Meeting"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Suspect"

KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28"

Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind"

Linton-HMB Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track & Field"

Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma"

Saying Thank You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying Thank You"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge