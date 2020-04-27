ESports: Mystics eyeing national championship

While sports around the world are suspended Bismarck State’s E-Sports team is competing for a national championship this week.

They will face off against Centralia College in the Overwatch championship, a team that the Mystics lost to earlier this season. The thought of redemption sounds good for the team, but they are focused on doing what it takes to come out on top.

“Obviously now all that hard work, dedication, and things that we put in, and now we’re in the finals,” Coach Casey Mischel said. “That’s when we want to really deliver, so that’s what I’m looking forward to. I told all of them, we’re not going in there just to have fun. We want to win. We’re going to win.”

The Mystics are in just their first year as a program, so a championship would be quite the way to end their first season.

