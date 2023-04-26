(KXNET) — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 27, and plenty of NDSU players are hoping to hear their names called and receive an opportunity to play at the next level.
Ahead of the draft, we decided to take a look back at every former Bison that had the honor of hearing their name called during the NFL Draft:
|Year
|Round
|Pick
|Overall Pick
|Name
|Team
|Position
|2022
|2
|2
|34
|Christian Watson
|Packers
|WR
|2022
|4
|31
|136
|Cordell Volson
|Bengals
|G
|2021
|1
|3
|3
|Trey Lance
|49ers
|QB
|2021
|2
|21
|53
|Dillon Radunz
|Titans
|T
|2020
|7
|40
|254
|Derrek Tuszka
|Broncos
|LB
|2019
|5
|28
|166
|Easton Stick
|Chargers
|QB
|2016
|1
|2
|2
|Carson Wentz
|Eagles
|QB
|2016
|5
|17
|155
|Joe Haeg
|Colts
|T
|2015
|5
|17
|153
|Kyle Emanuel
|Chargers
|LB
|2014
|3
|3
|67
|Billy Turner
|Dolphins
|T
|2009
|7
|33
|242
|Nick Schommer
|Titans
|DB
|2008
|6
|34
|200
|Joe Mays
|Eagles
|LB
|2005
|5
|29
|165
|Robert Hunt
|Colts
|C
|2002
|3
|19
|84
|Lamar Gordon
|Rams
|RB
|2002
|7
|2
|213
|Pete Campion
|Panthers
|G
|1991
|2
|27
|54
|Phil Hansen
|Bills
|DE
|1989
|6
|17
|156
|Doug Lloyd
|Raiders
|RB
|1989
|9
|13
|236
|Monte Smith
|Broncos
|G
|1987
|12
|22
|329
|Chad Stark
|Giants
|RB
|1987
|12
|27
|334
|Tyrone Braxton
|Broncos
|DB
|1985
|2
|18
|46
|Stacy Robinson
|Giants
|WR
|1984
|5
|19
|131
|Dave Piepkorn
|Browns
|T
|1981
|7
|5
|171
|Kevin Donnalley
|Cardinals
|DB
|1979
|9
|12
|232
|Gordy Sprattler
|Jets
|RB
|1977
|11
|1
|280
|Chuck Rodgers
|Buccaneers
|DB
|1975
|9
|26
|234
|Bruce Reimer
|Steelers
|RB
|1975
|12
|6
|292
|Jerry Dahl
|Chargers
|LB
|1974
|2
|8
|34
|Steve Nelson
|Patriots
|LB
|1974
|10
|4
|238
|Mike Puestow
|Browns
|WR
|1974
|16
|16
|406
|Sanford Qvale
|Bills
|T
|1973
|15
|2
|366
|Mike Evenson
|Saints
|C
|1973
|17
|18
|434
|Bob Erickson
|49ers
|G
|1972
|8
|10
|192
|Ralph Wirtz
|Bears
|WR
|1970
|8
|15
|197
|Tim Mjos
|Packers
|RB
|1970
|14
|13
|351
|Chuck Wald
|Falcons
|WR
|1969
|10
|12
|246
|Bruce Nelson
|Packers
|T
|1969
|11
|11
|271
|Mike Berdis
|Dolphins
|T
|1968
|17
|26
|461
|Ken Rota
|Packers
|RB
|1966
|14
|14
|214
|Ron Hanson
|Packers
|WR
|1965
|13
|14
|182
|Bruce Airheart
|Colts
|RB
|1953
|24
|11
|288
|Marlow Gudmundson
|Rams
|B
|1948
|30
|6
|281
|Clarence (Clink) McGeary
|Packers
|T
|1947
|19
|4
|169
|Jerry Mulready
|Steelers
|B
|1939
|5
|2
|32
|Ernie Wheeler
|Steelers
|B
We’ll see who will add their names to this list when the NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday night!