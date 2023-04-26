(KXNET) — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 27, and plenty of NDSU players are hoping to hear their names called and receive an opportunity to play at the next level.

Ahead of the draft, we decided to take a look back at every former Bison that had the honor of hearing their name called during the NFL Draft:

YearRoundPickOverall PickNameTeamPosition
20222234Christian WatsonPackersWR
2022431136Cordell VolsonBengalsG
2021133Trey Lance49ersQB
202122153Dillon RadunzTitansT
2020740254Derrek TuszkaBroncosLB
2019528166Easton StickChargersQB
2016122Carson WentzEaglesQB
2016517155Joe HaegColtsT
2015517153Kyle EmanuelChargersLB
20143367Billy TurnerDolphinsT
2009733242Nick SchommerTitansDB
2008634200Joe MaysEaglesLB
2005529165Robert HuntColtsC
200231984Lamar GordonRamsRB
200272213Pete CampionPanthersG
199122754Phil HansenBillsDE
1989617156Doug LloydRaidersRB
1989913236Monte SmithBroncosG
19871222329Chad StarkGiantsRB
19871227334Tyrone BraxtonBroncosDB
198521846Stacy RobinsonGiantsWR
1984519131Dave PiepkornBrownsT
198175171Kevin DonnalleyCardinalsDB
1979912232Gordy SprattlerJetsRB
1977111280Chuck RodgersBuccaneersDB
1975926234Bruce ReimerSteelersRB
1975126292Jerry DahlChargersLB
19742834Steve NelsonPatriotsLB
1974104238Mike PuestowBrownsWR
19741616406Sanford QvaleBillsT
1973152366Mike EvensonSaintsC
19731718434Bob Erickson49ersG
1972810192Ralph WirtzBearsWR
1970815197Tim MjosPackersRB
19701413351Chuck WaldFalconsWR
19691012246Bruce NelsonPackersT
19691111271Mike BerdisDolphinsT
19681726461Ken RotaPackersRB
19661414214Ron HansonPackersWR
19651314182Bruce AirheartColtsRB
19532411288Marlow GudmundsonRamsB
1948306281Clarence (Clink) McGearyPackersT
1947194169Jerry MulreadySteelersB
19395232Ernie WheelerSteelersB

We’ll see who will add their names to this list when the NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday night!