(KXNET) — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 27, and plenty of NDSU players are hoping to hear their names called and receive an opportunity to play at the next level.

Ahead of the draft, we decided to take a look back at every former Bison that had the honor of hearing their name called during the NFL Draft:

Year Round Pick Overall Pick Name Team Position 2022 2 2 34 Christian Watson Packers WR 2022 4 31 136 Cordell Volson Bengals G 2021 1 3 3 Trey Lance 49ers QB 2021 2 21 53 Dillon Radunz Titans T 2020 7 40 254 Derrek Tuszka Broncos LB 2019 5 28 166 Easton Stick Chargers QB 2016 1 2 2 Carson Wentz Eagles QB 2016 5 17 155 Joe Haeg Colts T 2015 5 17 153 Kyle Emanuel Chargers LB 2014 3 3 67 Billy Turner Dolphins T 2009 7 33 242 Nick Schommer Titans DB 2008 6 34 200 Joe Mays Eagles LB 2005 5 29 165 Robert Hunt Colts C 2002 3 19 84 Lamar Gordon Rams RB 2002 7 2 213 Pete Campion Panthers G 1991 2 27 54 Phil Hansen Bills DE 1989 6 17 156 Doug Lloyd Raiders RB 1989 9 13 236 Monte Smith Broncos G 1987 12 22 329 Chad Stark Giants RB 1987 12 27 334 Tyrone Braxton Broncos DB 1985 2 18 46 Stacy Robinson Giants WR 1984 5 19 131 Dave Piepkorn Browns T 1981 7 5 171 Kevin Donnalley Cardinals DB 1979 9 12 232 Gordy Sprattler Jets RB 1977 11 1 280 Chuck Rodgers Buccaneers DB 1975 9 26 234 Bruce Reimer Steelers RB 1975 12 6 292 Jerry Dahl Chargers LB 1974 2 8 34 Steve Nelson Patriots LB 1974 10 4 238 Mike Puestow Browns WR 1974 16 16 406 Sanford Qvale Bills T 1973 15 2 366 Mike Evenson Saints C 1973 17 18 434 Bob Erickson 49ers G 1972 8 10 192 Ralph Wirtz Bears WR 1970 8 15 197 Tim Mjos Packers RB 1970 14 13 351 Chuck Wald Falcons WR 1969 10 12 246 Bruce Nelson Packers T 1969 11 11 271 Mike Berdis Dolphins T 1968 17 26 461 Ken Rota Packers RB 1966 14 14 214 Ron Hanson Packers WR 1965 13 14 182 Bruce Airheart Colts RB 1953 24 11 288 Marlow Gudmundson Rams B 1948 30 6 281 Clarence (Clink) McGeary Packers T 1947 19 4 169 Jerry Mulready Steelers B 1939 5 2 32 Ernie Wheeler Steelers B

We’ll see who will add their names to this list when the NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday night!