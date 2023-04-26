(KXNET) — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 27, and plenty of UND players are hoping to hear their names called and receive an opportunity to play at the next level.

Ahead of the draft, we decided to take a look back at every former Fighting Hawk that had the honor of hearing their name called during the NFL Draft:

Year Round Pick Player Name Team Position 2022 5 12 155 Matt Waletzko Cowboys T 2006 5 29 161 Chris Kuper Broncos G 1999 2 13 44 Jim Kleinsasser Vikings TE 1991 9 6 229 Dean Witkowski Packers LB 1989 11 28 307 Norm McGee 49ers WR 1987 6 21 161 Tracy Martin Jets WR 1981 5 13 124 Todd Thomas Chiefs T 1980 11 10 287 Dale Markham Chiefs DT 1979 10 14 262 Steve Sybeldon Jets T 1977 12 16 323 Scott Martin 49ers G 1977 12 24 331 Bill Deutsch Colts RB 1976 13 10 357 Dale Kasowski Bears RB 1975 12 8 294 Ron Gustafson Saints WR 1974 17 22 438 Lawrie Skolrood Cowboys T 1973 9 8 216 Mike Deutsch Bears RB 1972 3 2 54 Jim LeClair Bengals LB 1967 7 3 162 Corey Colehour Falcons QB 1967 14 1 342 Jim Hester Saints TE 1966 7 4 99 David Lince Eagles T 1966 9 9 134 Ron Green Vikings WR 1965 13 8 176 Dave Osborn Vikings B 1960 16 2 182 Don Kacmarek Rams T 1956 12 6 139 Steve Myrha Colts G 1939 18 4 164 Charley Gainor Eagles E

We’ll see who will add their names to this list when the NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday night!