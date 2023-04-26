(KXNET) — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 27, and plenty of UND players are hoping to hear their names called and receive an opportunity to play at the next level.
Ahead of the draft, we decided to take a look back at every former Fighting Hawk that had the honor of hearing their name called during the NFL Draft:
|Year
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Name
|Team
|Position
|2022
|5
|12
|155
|Matt Waletzko
|Cowboys
|T
|2006
|5
|29
|161
|Chris Kuper
|Broncos
|G
|1999
|2
|13
|44
|Jim Kleinsasser
|Vikings
|TE
|1991
|9
|6
|229
|Dean Witkowski
|Packers
|LB
|1989
|11
|28
|307
|Norm McGee
|49ers
|WR
|1987
|6
|21
|161
|Tracy Martin
|Jets
|WR
|1981
|5
|13
|124
|Todd Thomas
|Chiefs
|T
|1980
|11
|10
|287
|Dale Markham
|Chiefs
|DT
|1979
|10
|14
|262
|Steve Sybeldon
|Jets
|T
|1977
|12
|16
|323
|Scott Martin
|49ers
|G
|1977
|12
|24
|331
|Bill Deutsch
|Colts
|RB
|1976
|13
|10
|357
|Dale Kasowski
|Bears
|RB
|1975
|12
|8
|294
|Ron Gustafson
|Saints
|WR
|1974
|17
|22
|438
|Lawrie Skolrood
|Cowboys
|T
|1973
|9
|8
|216
|Mike Deutsch
|Bears
|RB
|1972
|3
|2
|54
|Jim LeClair
|Bengals
|LB
|1967
|7
|3
|162
|Corey Colehour
|Falcons
|QB
|1967
|14
|1
|342
|Jim Hester
|Saints
|TE
|1966
|7
|4
|99
|David Lince
|Eagles
|T
|1966
|9
|9
|134
|Ron Green
|Vikings
|WR
|1965
|13
|8
|176
|Dave Osborn
|Vikings
|B
|1960
|16
|2
|182
|Don Kacmarek
|Rams
|T
|1956
|12
|6
|139
|Steve Myrha
|Colts
|G
|1939
|18
|4
|164
|Charley Gainor
|Eagles
|E
We’ll see who will add their names to this list when the NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday night!