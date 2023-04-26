(KXNET) — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 27, and plenty of UND players are hoping to hear their names called and receive an opportunity to play at the next level.

Ahead of the draft, we decided to take a look back at every former Fighting Hawk that had the honor of hearing their name called during the NFL Draft:

YearRoundPickPlayerNameTeamPosition
2022512155Matt WaletzkoCowboysT
2006529161Chris KuperBroncosG
199921344Jim KleinsasserVikingsTE
199196229Dean WitkowskiPackersLB
19891128307Norm McGee49ersWR
1987621161Tracy MartinJetsWR
1981513124Todd ThomasChiefsT
19801110287Dale MarkhamChiefsDT
19791014262Steve SybeldonJetsT
19771216323Scott Martin49ersG
19771224331Bill DeutschColtsRB
19761310357Dale KasowskiBearsRB
1975128294Ron GustafsonSaintsWR
19741722438Lawrie SkolroodCowboysT
197398216Mike DeutschBearsRB
19723254Jim LeClairBengalsLB
196773162Corey ColehourFalconsQB
1967141342Jim HesterSaintsTE
19667499David LinceEaglesT
196699134Ron GreenVikingsWR
1965138176Dave OsbornVikingsB
1960162182Don KacmarekRamsT
1956126139Steve MyrhaColtsG
1939184164Charley GainorEaglesE

We’ll see who will add their names to this list when the NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday night!