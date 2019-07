The hottest team in the Expedition League pushes it’s win streak to 11 with a win over Wheat City.

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs scored four or more runs in three innings, powering their way to a blowout win by a final score of 15-0.

As for the Badlands Big Sticks, great pitching and early hitting gave them the easy win over the Hastings Sodbusters, 13-3.