Expedition League: Souris Valley Sabre Dogs ready for second half

The second half of the expedition league season is in its early stages. The Badlands Big sticks won a berth into the 2019 postseason with an impressive 23-9 record, and right behind them was the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

The Dogs need to win or finish second in the second half of the Lewis Divison in order to make the playoffs. They are off to a good start, taking the first two games of the back half, and are in the midst of a five-game win streak.

The Dogs will look to keep things going tonight as they start a four-game home and home with Wheat City.