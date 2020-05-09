Extra time for field preps

Getting a baseball field ready for an upcoming season can be a daunting task but Corbett Field supervisor Todd Larson has a jump on things. The perfect spring combined with the lack of play has given him a chance to fine tune field conditions. “There’s a lot of cleaning to do after the winter time and last fall we got a lot of leaves built up in the turf” said Larson. Besides that it’s the usual prep of the fairly new turf field. “Moving rubber around a little bit, throwing sand in different places and then it’s just taking care of the park outside the lines, mowing on the outside, just getting ready for that day when we can have baseball” said the former Vistas coach. However this year will be no where near last year’s usage of the field. “We played 186 games out here, as long as we maintain the turf it’s gonna be here for a long time and stay in great shape.” Larson also pointed out how lucky the state was to have so many nice ball fields. “North Dakota’s very fortunate to have so many beautiful amateur ballparks and I feel like Corbett Field however still is the nicest ballpark in the state” added Larson.