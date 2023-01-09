BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — It’s not easy to be an All-American, but the United Tribes’ basketball team makes it look that way. They’ve had three All-American selections in the last four years, and they could add a two-timer to the list this season, but it hasn’t been an easy journey to the top.

“I just play — It’s like playing chess and checkers is what it is,” Thunderbirds guard Famous Lefthand said.

United Tribes’ Famous Lefthand is turning the court into a different game, outsmarting opponents one step at a time. However, it hasn’t always been that way. He began changing things thanks to an old neighbor turned college basketball coach, Pete Conway.

“I told him I wanted to get back to my old self,” Lefthand said.

Lefthand, known for his infamous right handed jumper. spent a year at a different junior college. It was a situation that altered his perspective.

“I was like on a leash, you know,” Lefthand explained. “I couldn’t do so much. I couldn’t shoot the ball, I had to pass first. So I reached out to Pete and he said he’d let me rock over here, so it’s kind of been the same as how I used to play in high school as well.”

Since the transfer Famous is finding freedom. He was named an NJCAA All-American last year, even after ending his season prematurely with a torn meniscus.

“I went to physical therapy for like two months I think,” Lefthand said. “It was just kind of trusting the process and understanding that my leg needs to get back to what it used to be.”

Lefthand is back like he never left, averaging more than 23 points per game and shooting nearly 50 percent from the field this season. To him, playing the game is a privilege, and one he doesn’t take for granted.

“I play like I have a chip on my shoulder, because I do from where I came from,” Lefthand said. “I came from a small town. And just to know that the next game isn’t guaranteed. You can blow a knee out or blow an ankle out. Playing hard to not have those, and to play to where I have no regrets on the court is how I play.”

Lefthand hopes to finish his education while playing basketball at a four year school before eventually turning pro.