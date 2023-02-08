(KXNET) — The final Class A Boys Wrestling coaches’ poll of the season has been released ahead of the state tournament scheduled for February 16-18 in the FargoDome.

Here are the full individual and team rankings as of February 8.

Class A Individual Rankings

Weight1st2nd3rd4th5th6th
106 lbsNic Enzminger (Legacy)Aaron Morris (Williston)Cade Nieuwsma (Bismarck)Jake Glaser (Dickinson)Grady Iverson (Century)Jack Schauer (Jamestown)
113 lbsKoltyn Grebel (Valley City)Joey Enzminger (Legacy)Hudson Egeberg (Bismarck)David Llamas (Minot)Kellan Larson (Williston)Seamus Kuklok (Century)
120 lbsBen DeForest (Bismarck)Landon Zink (Sheyenne)Gage Glaser (Dickinson)Aiden Keilman (Minot)Blaine Hoff (Mandan)Vern Copenhaver (Williston)
126 lbsJesse Thompson (Legacy)Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake)Pete Rasmussen (Jamestown)Stetson Gisselbeck (Sheyenne)Marquis Richter (Mandan)Jack Coles (Williston)
132 lbsGabe Mortensen (Minot)Colin Steidler (St. Mary’s)Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central)Brody Ferderer (Century)Sam Schlepuetz (Jamestown)Tucker Johnson (Valley City)
138 lbsKoye Grebel (Valley City)Aden Braun (Jamestown)Kaden DeCoteau (Century)Danny Fernandez (Minot)Gus Maughan (Fargo North)Landon McMahen (Bismarck)
145 lbsWyatt Kosidowski (Fargo Davies)Ethan Dennis (Watford City)Marcus Johnson (Sheyenne)Brayden Morris (Century)Clark Thompson (Legacy)Dylan Kostelecky (Bismarck)
152 lbsTyler Porter (West Fargo)Tate Olson (Bismarck) Carter Zink (Sheyenne)Tyson Rice (Williston)John Richter (St. Mary’s)Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central)
160 lbsLJ Araujo (Bismarck)Sawyer Carr (Sheyenne) Harrison Grad (St. Mary’s)Jax Gums (Century)Lance Iverson (West Fargo)Colton Adams (Williston)
170 lbsConnor Manske (Sheyenne)Colton Mewes (Jamestown)Waylon Cressell (West Fargo)Jaxyn Richter (St. Mary’s)Cole Radenz (Century) DeJarius Jones (Minot)
182 lbsJackson Walters (Jamestown)Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) Billy Ward (Fargo North)Max Cunningham (Minot)Ty Wiedrich (Williston)Tate Estenson (Devils Lake)
195 lbsOle Taylor (Century)Korbyn Draper (Williston)Bridger Owens (Bismarck) Jackson Melvin (Williston)Connor Lamb (West Fargo)Zach Lily (Fargo Davies)
220 lbsBroden Muske (Valley City)Kaydn Turnbow (Minot)Landon Riely (Williston)Ryder Weigel (Sheyenne)Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central)Isaiah Kwandt (Century)
285 lbsNivon Hayes (Watford City)Dylan Carlquist (Fargo Davies)Dalton Darby (Jamestown)Treyson Renken (Legacy)Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central)Gunner Cadreau (Fargo North)

Class A Team Rankings

RankTeam
1Bismarck
2West Fargo Sheyenne
3Jamestown
4Bismarck Century
5Minot
6Williston
7Bismarck Legacy
8Valley City
9West Fargo
10St. Mary’s