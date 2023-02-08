(KXNET) — The final Class A Boys Wrestling coaches’ poll of the season has been released ahead of the state tournament scheduled for February 16-18 in the FargoDome.

Here are the full individual and team rankings as of February 8.

Class A Individual Rankings

Weight 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 106 lbs Nic Enzminger (Legacy) Aaron Morris (Williston) Cade Nieuwsma (Bismarck) Jake Glaser (Dickinson) Grady Iverson (Century) Jack Schauer (Jamestown) 113 lbs Koltyn Grebel (Valley City) Joey Enzminger (Legacy) Hudson Egeberg (Bismarck) David Llamas (Minot) Kellan Larson (Williston) Seamus Kuklok (Century) 120 lbs Ben DeForest (Bismarck) Landon Zink (Sheyenne) Gage Glaser (Dickinson) Aiden Keilman (Minot) Blaine Hoff (Mandan) Vern Copenhaver (Williston) 126 lbs Jesse Thompson (Legacy) Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) Pete Rasmussen (Jamestown) Stetson Gisselbeck (Sheyenne) Marquis Richter (Mandan) Jack Coles (Williston) 132 lbs Gabe Mortensen (Minot) Colin Steidler (St. Mary’s) Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) Brody Ferderer (Century) Sam Schlepuetz (Jamestown) Tucker Johnson (Valley City) 138 lbs Koye Grebel (Valley City) Aden Braun (Jamestown) Kaden DeCoteau (Century) Danny Fernandez (Minot) Gus Maughan (Fargo North) Landon McMahen (Bismarck) 145 lbs Wyatt Kosidowski (Fargo Davies) Ethan Dennis (Watford City) Marcus Johnson (Sheyenne) Brayden Morris (Century) Clark Thompson (Legacy) Dylan Kostelecky (Bismarck) 152 lbs Tyler Porter (West Fargo) Tate Olson (Bismarck) Carter Zink (Sheyenne) Tyson Rice (Williston) John Richter (St. Mary’s) Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 160 lbs LJ Araujo (Bismarck) Sawyer Carr (Sheyenne) Harrison Grad (St. Mary’s) Jax Gums (Century) Lance Iverson (West Fargo) Colton Adams (Williston) 170 lbs Connor Manske (Sheyenne) Colton Mewes (Jamestown) Waylon Cressell (West Fargo) Jaxyn Richter (St. Mary’s) Cole Radenz (Century) DeJarius Jones (Minot) 182 lbs Jackson Walters (Jamestown) Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) Billy Ward (Fargo North) Max Cunningham (Minot) Ty Wiedrich (Williston) Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) 195 lbs Ole Taylor (Century) Korbyn Draper (Williston) Bridger Owens (Bismarck) Jackson Melvin (Williston) Connor Lamb (West Fargo) Zach Lily (Fargo Davies) 220 lbs Broden Muske (Valley City) Kaydn Turnbow (Minot) Landon Riely (Williston) Ryder Weigel (Sheyenne) Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) Isaiah Kwandt (Century) 285 lbs Nivon Hayes (Watford City) Dylan Carlquist (Fargo Davies) Dalton Darby (Jamestown) Treyson Renken (Legacy) Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) Gunner Cadreau (Fargo North)

Class A Team Rankings