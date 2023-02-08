(KXNET) — The final Class A Boys Wrestling coaches’ poll of the season has been released ahead of the state tournament scheduled for February 16-18 in the FargoDome.
Here are the full individual and team rankings as of February 8.
Class A Individual Rankings
|Weight
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|106 lbs
|Nic Enzminger (Legacy)
|Aaron Morris (Williston)
|Cade Nieuwsma (Bismarck)
|Jake Glaser (Dickinson)
|Grady Iverson (Century)
|Jack Schauer (Jamestown)
|113 lbs
|Koltyn Grebel (Valley City)
|Joey Enzminger (Legacy)
|Hudson Egeberg (Bismarck)
|David Llamas (Minot)
|Kellan Larson (Williston)
|Seamus Kuklok (Century)
|120 lbs
|Ben DeForest (Bismarck)
|Landon Zink (Sheyenne)
|Gage Glaser (Dickinson)
|Aiden Keilman (Minot)
|Blaine Hoff (Mandan)
|Vern Copenhaver (Williston)
|126 lbs
|Jesse Thompson (Legacy)
|Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake)
|Pete Rasmussen (Jamestown)
|Stetson Gisselbeck (Sheyenne)
|Marquis Richter (Mandan)
|Jack Coles (Williston)
|132 lbs
|Gabe Mortensen (Minot)
|Colin Steidler (St. Mary’s)
|Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central)
|Brody Ferderer (Century)
|Sam Schlepuetz (Jamestown)
|Tucker Johnson (Valley City)
|138 lbs
|Koye Grebel (Valley City)
|Aden Braun (Jamestown)
|Kaden DeCoteau (Century)
|Danny Fernandez (Minot)
|Gus Maughan (Fargo North)
|Landon McMahen (Bismarck)
|145 lbs
|Wyatt Kosidowski (Fargo Davies)
|Ethan Dennis (Watford City)
|Marcus Johnson (Sheyenne)
|Brayden Morris (Century)
|Clark Thompson (Legacy)
|Dylan Kostelecky (Bismarck)
|152 lbs
|Tyler Porter (West Fargo)
|Tate Olson (Bismarck)
|Carter Zink (Sheyenne)
|Tyson Rice (Williston)
|John Richter (St. Mary’s)
|Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central)
|160 lbs
|LJ Araujo (Bismarck)
|Sawyer Carr (Sheyenne)
|Harrison Grad (St. Mary’s)
|Jax Gums (Century)
|Lance Iverson (West Fargo)
|Colton Adams (Williston)
|170 lbs
|Connor Manske (Sheyenne)
|Colton Mewes (Jamestown)
|Waylon Cressell (West Fargo)
|Jaxyn Richter (St. Mary’s)
|Cole Radenz (Century)
|DeJarius Jones (Minot)
|182 lbs
|Jackson Walters (Jamestown)
|Kaleb Porter (West Fargo)
|Billy Ward (Fargo North)
|Max Cunningham (Minot)
|Ty Wiedrich (Williston)
|Tate Estenson (Devils Lake)
|195 lbs
|Ole Taylor (Century)
|Korbyn Draper (Williston)
|Bridger Owens (Bismarck)
|Jackson Melvin (Williston)
|Connor Lamb (West Fargo)
|Zach Lily (Fargo Davies)
|220 lbs
|Broden Muske (Valley City)
|Kaydn Turnbow (Minot)
|Landon Riely (Williston)
|Ryder Weigel (Sheyenne)
|Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central)
|Isaiah Kwandt (Century)
|285 lbs
|Nivon Hayes (Watford City)
|Dylan Carlquist (Fargo Davies)
|Dalton Darby (Jamestown)
|Treyson Renken (Legacy)
|Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central)
|Gunner Cadreau (Fargo North)
Class A Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Bismarck
|2
|West Fargo Sheyenne
|3
|Jamestown
|4
|Bismarck Century
|5
|Minot
|6
|Williston
|7
|Bismarck Legacy
|8
|Valley City
|9
|West Fargo
|10
|St. Mary’s