First-ever North Dakota pump track opens in Dunn Center

BMX is becoming more and more of a fad all around the country. While we have a few options of race tracks across the state, we have never had a pump track until now.

Reporter Aaron Fields made a trip down to Dunn Center where they have now opened the first pump track in North Dakota.

Ayden Binek is one of the kids who got to test it out and says, “It was really exciting because we could actually have races instead of going around blocks and blocks.”

Another child in the area Macie Patterson says, “I like the waves and the bumps.”

Dunn Center is a small city in North Dakota with only about 60 children. For kids like Ayden Binek and Macie Patterson, they’ve had to get creative when it comes to finding fun things to do.

Patterson says, “Well me and my friends would go around and play at the park.”

“We would be biking off of little jumps that we were making out of wood or curbs and just finding jumps or going down stairs,” says Binek.

A pump track is basically like any other track, but it’s made of asphalt or concrete instead of dirt, so that bikers, skateboarders and roller-skaters can also take part.

This new track wasn’t only built for the sole purpose of fun either, they built it to keep the kids safe.

Dunn Center City Council Member Shaun Lambert says, “We decided that we needed to have something for them to do at the park because all they would do is ride around town in the streets and we wanted to get them out of the streets before something happens.”

Lambert says this was a $139,000 project and hopefully it will bring more people into town too.

“Maybe provide some more opportunities for businesses to move in,” says Lambert. “Maybe some people that moved out to Killdeer will come here and go no we want to come to Dunn Center.”

They hired the best of the best to construct it. PumpTrax USA has built anything from backyard tracks to ones used in the Olympics and world championships.

Creator of the new track with PumpTrax USA/ Tom Ritz Designs Mitch Horne says, “We get paid for what we do, but this is really all that it’s about–seeing kids off the couch and riding.”

Tom Ritzenthaler with PumpTrax USA adds, “I got out here at about 7 about 7:10 this morning and there was already 3 kids out here riding and having fun.”

I did have to give the track a try myself and let me just say don’t try and do it in nice work clothes either…but both myself and all the kids approved!

Binek adds, “It’s just a bigger experience of riding a bike and you can do more and go around turns really fast and learn how.”

They are hoping to do some more to the park to make it more community friendly and welcome anyone from the state to come out and enjoy this.

They will be holding a race and raffle this upcoming July 4th for their grand opening.