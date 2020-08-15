First ever pickle ball tournament held in Bismarck

One sport you may have never even heard of is taking over across the country, and has made its way to Bismarck.

The first ever pickleball tournament was held in Bismarck today with 66 players competed in six different divisions.

People came from across North Dakota, South Dakota and even Wisconsin to participate. Bismarck Parks and Rec says this is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. Bismarck Parks and Rec offers recreational play, but this was the first time a tournament has ever been held in the capital city, adding a new element of competition.

“It’s very easy to pick up a paddle and learn the sport pretty quickly,” Bismarck Parks and Recreation facility specialist Katrina Hanenberg said. “That’s also a big draw for the growth of it. It is for all ages. Juniors are playing now, little kids are playing, it’s really cool to see.”

Hanenberg says the department hopes to continue growing the game in Bismarck.