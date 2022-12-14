FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State had five players named to the Associated Press FCS All-America Team announced Tuesday, Dec. 13.

NDSU left tackle Cody Mauch, left guard Nash Jensen and defensive end Spencer Waege were named to the first team. Fullback Hunter Luepke made the second team as an all-purpose player, and safety Michael Tutsie was named to the third team.

This is Jensen’s first career All-America honor. He was named to the HERO Sports FCS all-sophomore team in 2019.

Luepke, Mauch and Waege previously were named to the HERO Sports FCS All-America Team. Tutsie earned his first All-America honor of the season after earning All-America honors last year on the HERO Sports first team and Stats Perform third team.

No. 3 seed North Dakota State (11-2) is scheduled to host No. 7 seed Incarnate Word (12-1) in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.