The long-awaited return to the Dakota Bowl is on its way for a Velva Football Program with a rich winning tradition.

The Aggies make their 10th-ever trip to the FargoDome this Friday, a place Head Coach Larry Sandy has never lost in his 33 seasons with the team.

This year’s Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison team is in search of a perfect record. Entering Friday’s matchup with Central Cass on Friday in Velva’s first trip back to the state title game since 2010.

“It’s something that has been in our minds ever since last season ended,” says HC Larry Sandy. “And I think it was a realistic goal for us. It wasn’t anything that was too outlandish to think that we could make a championship game and now we want to go out there and take care of business.”

“We’ve been working so hard for this moment,” says OL Gabe Lakoduk. “Summers in the weight room, going to camps, getting better. getting better at practice, just getting better through the year and it really showed in our second part of the season.”

Arguably the biggest reason the Aggies have made it this far is the team’s veteran offensive line, helping the team control the line of scrimmage all season long.

“I think our line has gotten a lot better throughout the year,” says Lakoduk. “We haven’t allowed many sacks. I think our line with how big and fast we are, I think we can get the job done out there.”

“Our line play has been consistent and through this stretch now through the playoffs has gotten better,” says Sandy. “I think each and every game, the cohesiveness and even talk about the running game itself, the guys up front are doing what we ask them to.”