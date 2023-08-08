BISMARCK, N.D. — Dickinson High School football is entering year 11 of the John Tuchscherer era, and the Midgets are looking for their first winning season since 2016.

With a lot of returners and a strong offseason approach, the team is feeling confident to start the season.

“Our kids have had a really good summer,” Tuchscherer says. “Our numbers at our camps and all the stuff we did this summer was great. We just had more guys showing up this summer, making a commitment to getting better and being here with your team. Like, holding each other accountable, so that part was really great.”

After finishing with a 4-16 record in 2023, Dickinson is locking in on consistency to pave the way for more success in 2023.

“Eliminating turnovers,” Tuchscherer adds. “Eliminating penalties. I think those are the big two for us offensively. At times last year, we moved the ball really well, but there was times it didn’t end in points. And then defensively, just eliminating the big play. Kind of that bend, don’t break attitude.”

For the offense, the five men up front on the offensive line are focusing on specific protections, in order to fuel the offense.

“I’d like us to figure out our pass protection a little bit more, our schemes that we’re running.” lineman Ethan Halverson says. “I feel like we struggled with that a little bit last year. Letting guys through the center of the line and through the outside of the line, getting beat. And then in the run protection, making sure we’re kicking our guys out and creating the holes.”

This season, a pair of positions on this Midgets squad that are going to be a key is the running back/linebacker group. Coaches say that this group will be crucial for a team that hangs its hat on running the football, and playing strong defense.

“We got a lot of potential this year, especially because our middle linebackers, outside backers are pretty big,” running back and linebacker Christian Bowden says. “Got a lot of confidence in them. Our running back, we have a lot of speed, agility on the field right now, so a lot of high hopes for them.”

After making back-to-back playoff appearances, the expectation is to make it three in a row. Dickinson opens the season against West Fargo Horace on August 25th.