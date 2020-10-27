Football: Beach playing with an underdog mentality in hopes of taking the next step

Beach’s football team is going to the second round of the playoffs for its second consecutive season.

The Buccaneers will travel to take on Kidder County Saturday. They fell to the Wolves early in the season 46-18 in a game that was a tale of two halves.

The Bucs are using an underdog mentality that head coach Mike Zier says the team has grown accustomed to in hopes of pulling off an upset and making school history.

“We’ve never taken the next step,” head coach Mike Zier said. “We’ve never gotten to the semifinals. Quarterfinals is as far as we’ve gotten in school history, so to me that’s the motivation right there.”

The Buccaneers will take on Kidder County Saturday at 2 PM.

