The Beulah Miners have a year’s worth of bragging rights after shutting out Hazen on Saturday.

The Miners came into the “Coal Bowl” as the fourth ranked team in Class AA, but the Bison did not back down. Early in the game the Bison defense was able to make a couple of fourth down stops, but the Miners defense was equally as good.

The Miners had two interceptions in the first half, en route to a 33-0 win.