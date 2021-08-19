Football: Beulah focused on finishing the drill in 2021

Beulah’s football team is back, and ready for more. A chance to get over the final hurdle and complete something the program last accomplished in 2015.

“Every time we come into football there’s an elephant in the room,” senior linebacker Trapper Skalsky said.

Beulah’s seniors like Trapper Skalsky know what the elephant is — the shortcoming of a state title. The Miners have lost the last two state championship games, something that weighs heavily on their minds.

“Oh that’s all we talk about when we’re out here,” senior tailback Amari Gilmore said. “We just compete hard. We know if we do what we do everyday and just attack, play aggressive and do our game plan, we feel like we can just do it all this year.”

Doing it all starts on defense, especially for a team that gave up less than ten points per game last season.

“Defense wins games,” Skalsky said. “Defense wins championships, but you can always improve defensively, and yeah that’s what we focus on.”

The focus is upfront first. the Miners have to replace key components on both lines of scrimmage.

“The nice thing is we do have a little bit of depth,” head coach Jim Dooley said. “We just don’t know who the starters are out of that depth.”

With an out-of-region game to start the season, Dooley plans to build that depth. But depth isn’t something that’s an issue in the Miners’ backfield.

“I know if I trust my O-line I can get the yards that I need and we can run the next play from there, but first it starts with our O-line guys,” Gilmore said. “We need them the most.”

The Miners’ plan is clear, live by their defense, and put up points with their unconventional offense all in hopes of running their way back to Fargo.

“That’s our goal every year to get there, but getting there isn’t enough anymore,” Skalsky said. “You’ve got to come home on top.”

The Miners open their season on the road at Oakes this Friday.