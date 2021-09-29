Football: Beulah going to the air more in 2021

Beulah’s football team is once again undefeated over halfway through the season, and this year it may be because they’re mixing things up a little bit.

The Miners came into the season saying they wanted to pass the ball more, and they’ve done a good job of it. So far, they’ve done that well with multiple passing touchdowns to help open up their run game along with many running back options. The Miners’ offense is averaging more than 32 points per game.

“We feel like if we want to win this year we’ve got to expand more than just running,” says senior Amari Gilmore. “We’ve got to throw a little bit and get some other guys open instead of just relying on a couple of guys to just run up and down the field.”

Beulah will host Shiloh Christian this week in a big southwest region battle.