Football: Beulah lifting its way to the top in the weight room

Beulah’s athletic department is known around the state for its weightlifting program, and this off season could have helped them more than ever.

Head football coach Jim Dooley runs the strength program, and he says even though the team was limited in what they could do this offseason it may have been one of the best summers ever. The Miners even allowed athletes to check out weights until they could get back in the weight room in separate groups.

“You have a lot of coaches here that are willing to work with you to get in and keep the weight room open, keep the gyms open,” head coach Jim Dooley said. “I said this time could either make us substantially bettter, or it could take us back eight years. To their credit, I think it’s made us quite a bit better.”

Beulah travels to play Devils Lake on Friday.