Football: Beulah prepared for a rare chance at revenge against HCV

The Beulah Miners will meet a familiar opponent when they kick off the semifinal round of the playoffs this weekend, and that’s something they believe could help them as they get a rare chance at revenge.

“You don’t in life get a chance to kind of hit the reset button and do it again,” head coach Jim Dooley said. “We get that opportunity, so we’re really looking forward to that.”

The Miners travel to take on Hillsboro-Central Valley in the semifinals this weekend. The Burros won the regular season match up 23-14, and this will be the fourth time these teams have played over the last two seasons.

“If you lose a close game and you look at some things that, ‘hey we can address this, we can fix this,'” Dooley said. “I’d almost rather be in our position. It sounds weird, but because when you’re the team that won why would you change anything?”

The biggest focus is protecting the ball after turning it over six times against the Burros in their last meeting.

“With teams like this you know what’s coming, so most of it is working on yourself then,” senior Aaron Ripplinger said. “Winning the one-on-one match ups, things like that. Executing your own plays and techniques better.”

The Miners have averaged less than two touchdowns in their last three clashes, but their offense will look much different this time with a healthy Trey Brandt at quarterback.

“It definitely helps us out becuase teams will have to respect the passing game, because they can’t just load up the box because they know they have the threat of the deep ball too,” Ripplinger said.

“Us running the ball makes defenses tired, so then when we just continuously run the ball they’re getting tired, and then we finally pass it and they’re not ready for it, so it gives us a big shot down the field,” senior Nathan Battest said.

Big plays could be the determining factor in a matchup of two stout defenses, but no matter what happens for the Miners it’s onto the next snap.

“Just know that it’s going to be a four quarter ball game and play hard until the end,” Ripplinger said. “Then the outcome is the outcome if you play as hard as you can.”

The Miners kick off against Hillsboro-Central Valley at 3:00 PM on Saturday.