Football: Beulah prepared for rematch against St. Mary’s

Beulah’s football team is Fargo bound for the second straight season.

And for the second consecutive week the Miners get a chance at revenge. They fell to St. Mary’s during the regular season 21-13, but the Miners were the first team to score on the Saints this year. Head coach Jim Dooley says that game was a turning point for his team.

“You know I think sometimes we don’t have that aura and that mystique over it, because we’ve seen them a lot,” Miners head coach Jim Dooley said. “We came out of that game knowing, well we lost, but we played pretty well. Had a chance to tie the game late, and I think from that point forward we’ve been playing pretty well.”

The Miners face the Saints Friday at 3:30 PM.

