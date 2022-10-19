Beulah’s football team finds itself in a familiar spot this year after making the playoffs for the 12th straight season, but this year the Miners have a different weapon.

It’s junior quarterback Trace Beauchamp starting his first full season at the varsity level but making an impact in a big way. Beauchamp has thrown for more than 650 yards on the year, and completed more than 55% of his passes, which has been more than enough for a run heavy Beulah offense. His impact is impressing his teammates heading into the playoffs.

“I’m unbelievably impressed with Trace,” Miners’ running back Mason Mellmer said. “He’s slinging the ball around like he’s been back there for four years. Every decision he’s made I think has been smart. He puts the ball on a dime wherever it needs to be. He’s slinging the rock around like he’s been back there for a while. He knows what he’s doing, that’s for sure.”

The Miners are set to host Bishop Ryan in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.