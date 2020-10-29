Football: Bishop Ryan knows it will be physical against Shiloh Christian

The Bishop Ryan Lions are in the quarterfinals after their win over Killdeer.

The Lions running game has been big all season long, but they face a big run stop team this week, the Shiloh Skyhawks. Coach Coleman says to get the run game going they will need to dominate the line of scrimmage. But the Lions defense looks to slow down a high-powered Skyhawks offense.

“We talk about three things, Alignment, we have to line up right,” says head coach Roger Coleman. “Eye displince is where great defenses starts and then great effort. So if we handle all three of those things, I think we will be fine defensively.”

“Trusting the game plan is a big thing for us,” says senior Logan Merck. “I mean we’re going to stack the box just like they do and it’s going to be a physical game.”

