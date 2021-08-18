Football: Bishop Ryan Lions focusing on depth chart this season

We continue our countdown to the kickoff of football season this Friday.

Bishop Ryan Lions found success in region three last year with a 6-1 record.

However, with only 25 boys on the roster preventing injuries is going to be the main focus this fall.

“Every year we just play fast and physical, that’s what they preach. And, just, winning upfront and then everything else comes with it,” said Zach Hendrickson, wide receiver/corner.

Hendrickson is back on the field for the Lions for his final season.

With a limited roster, most of the team’s strength is up front with returning linemen.

“Really, the game is won and lost up front anyways, so we’re glad to have those guys back and just young guys got to step up into some roles,” said Roger Coleman, head coach/athletic director.

“Probably just our intensity. I mean, each game, we play really hard and we try to dominate everyone that we play. We’re just going to try and match that intensity this year and keep the same focus,” said Josh Will, tight end/linebacker.

Getting the younger players to perform in those roles will come from the leadership from the seasoned guys.

“Just trying to lead by example, you know, when they see you working hard, I think they work hard as well. Then just helping them out whenever they need it,” Will said.

“One good thing is we’ve got a lot of leaders on this team. A lot of seniors and players who are going to push the young kids to be the best they can and the young kids are doing their best,” Hendrickson said.

And although they have a shallow depth chart, filling out the lineup won’t be as easy as you think.

“This is kind of the first year that we’re going to have a lot of competition at quite a few positions. So, that’s something different that we probably haven’t seen a lot of. I just think seeing who wins those battles to compete and win those starting spots is probably what I’m looking forward to most,” Coleman said.

While the team will do what they can to avoid injuries, Will says he isn’t going to take any Friday night for granted.

“We should treat the games the same as we did last year. Not knowing if the game could be our last especially for our seniors. It really could be our last game,” Will said.