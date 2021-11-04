Football: Bishop Ryan Lions looking to pull off upset against No.1 Hillsboro/Central Valley

“We’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Roger Coleman, Bishop Ryan Head Football Coach, said. “But we keep saying it, we don’t want to be done yet so let’s go get another one.”

The Bishop Ryan Lions finished the regular season going 8-1, winning eight in a row after a week one loss. Coming into the Class B playoffs they haven’t let the foot off the gas. Last weekend they defeated Velva in a triple-overtime thriller.

“I think we have to just use the momentum from that win and then have confidence knowing that we can pull out games that are that close and battle until the end,” Josh Will, Senior TE/OLB, said.

Against the Aggies, the Lions’ offense struggled to get an early start, which Coleman said needs to change if they want to get the win this week.

“I thought our defense played great after that first drive. We definitely can’t start slow defensively or offensively so just getting a fast start on both sides of the ball is really going to be the key for us,” Coleman said.

This Saturday the Lions will be facing the No. 1 team in class b football Hillsboro/Central Valley. While both teams have only one loss, players say coming in as the underdog is motivating them more this week.

“It’s a little bit of a David vs. Goliath, they’ve got 60 something players we’ve got like 20 something,” Zach Henderickson, Senior WR/CB said. “But our guys fight hard, they play harder than anybody I’ve ever met and I think they are going to put up a great fight.”

After making a playoff run a couple of seasons ago, the Lions said having that experience will help cause their guys to know what to expect.

“It was a great feeling everybody who has been there wants to go again,” Henderickson said. “We all talked to each other after that game and promised each other we’re going to come back and trying to do that this week.”

The Lions travel to Hillsboro/Central Valley on Saturday, Nov. 6. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.