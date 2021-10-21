Football: Bishop Ryan Lions prepare to host Hazen Bison for first round of playoffs

Postseason football has arrived in the Peace Garden State. Last week, the start of 9-man which continues this Saturday. Also starting Saturday is the 11B playoffs.

The undefeated Bishop Ryan Lions have home turf advantage after being ranked as the fourth seed overall.

Head Coach Roger Coleman says his team’s resiliency and effort during their recent game against Velva impressed him the most.

And he feels his team has a good shot against the Hazen Bison a team they scrimmaged at the beginning of this season.

“We’re a totally different team. Our secondary really had no clue what we were doing for the first couple of weeks of the year. So, I mean, great job for those guys figuring it out and we’ve done a better job coaching,” Coleman said.

“So, just they’re a physical team. They’ve got a lot of bodies. They probably have twice as many kids as we do. But, you know, I like our chances in that matchup and we’re going to look to run the ball and then take advantage of what we like to see from their secondary and attack where we think they’re weak,” he added.